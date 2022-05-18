Have to overcome financial sector’s image crisis: Industries minister

Bangladesh

Have to overcome financial sector's image crisis: Industries minister

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun has said that concerned parties have to work together to overcome the image crisis of the country's financial sector caused by some individuals.

The government will provide all necessary assistance in this regard, he said while inaugurating Bangladesh's very first NBFI Fair – being organised by Bonik Barta and Bangladesh Leasing and Finance Companies Association (BLFCA) – at Dhaka's Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel on Wednesday.

All the top non-bank financial institutions (NBFIs) operating in the country are participating in the fair with their services.

Addressing the event, the minister said that financial institutions are not getting the same benefits as banks due to some people or institutions. 

However, things will change in the future if the confidence of the people is brought back, he added.

He said that businesses go to banks to secure large amounts of capital but rely on financial institutions for working capital.

Speaking on the occasion, Mominul Islam, BLFCA chairman and IDPC Finance Ltd and MD and CEO, said, "People go to banks seeking services but it is the other way around in the case of NBFIs. People are now afraid of NBFIs due to some irregularities in this sector. 

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

"But in many cases, our institutions are doing better than the banks. So, today's fair will help spread our word to everyone."

Bonik Barta Editor Dewan Hanif Mahmud addressed the function among others. 

IIDFC Limited CEO and MD Md  Golam Sarwar Bhuiyan thanked all for making the fair a success.

There are total five pavilions and 12 stalls taking in the fair which is open for all.

The fair started at 10am and will continue until 6pm.

Visitors to the fair can also participate in a raffle draw to win exciting prizes such as motorcycles, smartphones, laptops, smart home appliances, and more.

