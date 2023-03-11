Have the capacity to use EVMs in 50-80 seats in upcoming JS polls: CEC

The Election Commission (EC) has the capacity to use electronic voting machines (EVMs) in 50-80 constituencies in the upcoming Jatiya Sangsad (JS) polls, says the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal.

"Besides, there hasn't been any concrete evidence that proves that EVMs can be rigged," he said while addressing an event in Cox's Bazar on Saturday (11 March) morning.

The CEC was attending a day-long workshop titled "Use of Modern Technology in Elections: Challenges and Ways of Transition" – organised by EC's Chattogram office.

Addressing the programme as the chief guest, CEC Habibul Awal said, "The main task of the commission is to ensure the people's voting rights. The identities or which party they choose to vote for, are not a matter of concern for us.

"However, if they are not allowed to vote; if their rights are violated - then we, along with all those concerned, will have to take responsibility for this failure."

The CEC said that the commission, only after many rigorous tests and trials, has taken a stand for the use of EVMs in elections.

Chattogram Deputy Commissioner Dr Md Aminur Rahman presided over the workshop.

Election Commissioner Brigadier General Md Ahsan Habib Khan (retd) attended the event as the special guest.

Senior officials of the EC, police and local administration along with civil society members, public representatives, freedom fighters and new voters were present at the workshop.