Hateful remarks about Zaima Rahman: Pleas seek permission to sue Murad under DSA in 5 districts

Former state minister for information and broadcasting Murad Hasan. Photo: Collected

Separate appeals have been submitted in total four districts today to sue disgraced former state minister for information and broadcasting Dr Murad Hassan under the Digital Security Act (DSA) for his disrespectful, hateful, and racist remarks about Tarique Rahman's daughter Zaima Rahman in an interview on social media.

The complaints have been lodged in Dhaka, Chattogram, Rajshahi, Khulna and Sylhet under sections 25, 29, 31, and 35 of the DSA.

Md Mohiuddin Helal Nahid, owner of the Facebook page "NahidRaines Pictures" – which hosted and broadcasted the controversial interview – has also been named in all four complaints.

In Dhaka, Advocate Omar Faruk Faruki, Dhaka Bar unit general secretary of the pro-BNP lawyers' body, Jatiyatabadi Ainjibi Forum (JAF), made the plea to the Dhaka Cyber Tribunal on Sunday.

According to sources, a hearing on the matter will be held on Monday.

In Chattogram, the complaint was submitted to Chattogram Cyber Tribunal Judge SKM Tofail Hasan by former Chattogram Bar president Badrul Anwar.

The plaintiff's lawyer Enamul Haque confirmed the news to The Business Standard.

"The complaint has been filed against Murad as he made indecent, obscene, and misogynistic remarks about Zaima Rahman, daughter of BNP Acting Chairperson Tarique Rahman," the lawyer said.

The hearing of the case is scheduled to be held on Wednesday.

In Rajshahi, AKM Saiful Islam, senior joint convener of Bogura district unit of BNP, filed the complaint with the Rajshahi Cyber Tribunal.

In Khulna, the complaint was submitted with Khulna Cyber Tribunal by Advocate Molla Golam Maola, general secretary of Jatiyatabadi Ainjibi Forum of the district.

The tribunal has fixed Tuesday (14 December) for hearing on the complaint, the tribunal's bench assistant Dipan Kumar Mondol said.

In Sylhet, another complaint was lodged with the Sylhet Cyber Tribunal by Advocate Md Tanvir Akther Khan of Sylhet District Bar Association.

The hearing of the case has been scheduled for 15 December, said court sources.

Murad submitted his resignation on 7 December citing "personal reasons."

He has been in the spotlight for the last couple of days over his derogatory remarks.

He made derogatory comments about Zaima Rahman a few days ago. Besides, in a leaked phone conversation, he was heard threatening an actress in abusive words.

On 6 December evening, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has asked Murad Hasan to step down. He resigned the following day. President Abdul Hamid also accepted his resignation.

After resigning, Murad apologised through a Facebook post saying, "Forgive me if I have done anything wrong or if my words have hurt mothers and sisters."

Meanwhile, he has been relieved of his post of health and population affairs secretary in Jamalpur district Awami League.

Besides, a Dhaka University (DU) student filed a complaint against Murad Hasan for his remarks belittling DU and its students. BNP also decided to take legal action against Murad.

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said that Murad Hasan's fate in the party will be deiced by its central working committee in the next meeting.

Dr Md Murad Hasan was elected Member of Parliament from Jamalpur-4 constituency in the 11th Parliamentary Election. He was also elected from the same constituency in 2008.

When the government was formed in 2019, Murad Hasan was given the responsibility of the state minister for health.

Five months later, on 19 May of the same year, his office was changed to state minister for information.