'Hate campaign' being run against Ahmadiyyas on Twitter, says member of community

Bangladesh

UNB
05 March, 2023, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 05 March, 2023, 05:48 pm

Related News

'Hate campaign' being run against Ahmadiyyas on Twitter, says member of community

UNB
05 March, 2023, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 05 March, 2023, 05:48 pm
&#039;Hate campaign&#039; being run against Ahmadiyyas on Twitter, says member of community

A series of tweets from Basherkella – a pro-Jamaat-e-Islami Twitter account – condemning police action to stop the violence over an Ahmadiyya religious event in Panchagarh town on Friday (3 March), has left the minority community shocked and bewildered. 

 

A protest march against the Ahmadiyya religious event moved towards the Ahmednagar area. As police stopped the procession at Panchagarh Chowrangi intersection, the men started throwing brickbats at the law enforcers, according to reports.

Police fired rubber bullets and tear gas shells to disperse them, witnesses said.

Two men died and scores sustained injuries in the clash. Some journalists covering the violence were among the injured. Shops in Panchagarh town were closed down as violence induced panic among people.

The angry mob also looted around 20 houses belonging to the Ahmadiyya community located in Ahmednagar.

Since Friday's violence, at least eight tweets were posted from the Basherkella account with "police brutality" and "boycott Qadiani (Ahmadiyya)" in the hashtags.

Calling these tweets a "hate campaign" against the Ahmadiyyas, Amanur Rahman, a university graduate from the community, said that the social media platform is being used to "instigate further attacks".

Amanur said that it was even more shocking that such "vitriol" against a minority community was being peddled from an account that has been verified by Twitter.

According to Amanur, "All these tweets asking people to boycott our community and false portrayal of police action is a clear attempt to glorify the attackers and justify the attack."

One of the tweets from the verified Basherkella account lists some renowned local brands, calling them "Qadiani owned" and asks all to boycott their products.

Another tweet condemns law enforcers: "Taking the Qadianis' side, Awami-backed police opened fire on anti-Qadiani protest."

Shared since March 3, these tweets have been retweeted and interacted with quite massively by followers of the twitter account.

Basherkella, earned notoriety as a "Jamaat mouthpiece" for staunchly supporting war criminals, propagating religious extremism and often attacking the state machineries through its posts on social media, according to media reports.

Panchagarh / religious violence

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bishworang’s sarees are nothing but a riot of colours and festive vibes Photo: Bishworang

Saree: Six yards of memory, culture and protest

6h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

The art of not paying attention to what economists have to say

7h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

You don't have to be smart to get rich

7h | Panorama
Want to work for a better Bangladesh? Learn how this group is rooting for your future

Want to work for a better Bangladesh? Learn how this group is rooting for your future

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

6 killed, 30 injured, 2 kilometers of surrounding structures damaged

6 killed, 30 injured, 2 kilometers of surrounding structures damaged

4h | TBS Today
“Despite crisis, load shedding will fall this year” - Imran Karim

“Despite crisis, load shedding will fall this year” - Imran Karim

6h | TBS Face to Face
SBNCS in Mirpur sixth venue to host 200 international matches

SBNCS in Mirpur sixth venue to host 200 international matches

23h | TBS SPORTS
Various programs in Chittagong to protect Karnaphuli

Various programs in Chittagong to protect Karnaphuli

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries
Bangladesh

Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries

2
Photo: Screengrab
South Asia

Indian forest officer shares video of king cobra 'standing up', internet stunned

3
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year

4
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Bangladesh

Mohammadpur regional passport office to become operational from 1 March

5
Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop
Offbeat

Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop

6
BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale
Telecom

BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale