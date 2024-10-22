Student Movement demands president's resignation, ban on BCL within this week

The civil society, along with students, staged a demonstration at the Central Shaheed Minar on 22 October. Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir/TBS

Hasnat Abdullah, a key coordinator of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement has pressed forth a five-point demand, including the resignation of President Mohammed Shahabuddin within this week.

Members of the Anti-discrimination Student Movement and the National Citizens' Committee staged a demonstration at the Central Shaheed Minar this afternoon where they also demanded the ban on Bangladesh Chhatra League.

Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Besides, the protesters called for cancelling the results of the last three national elections, among other demands.

They started the march at around 3pm from the Dhaka University premises and concluded their programme at around 5:30pm.

Speaking to The Business Standard, National Citizens' Committee member Adib Arif said, "Chhatra League, Jubo League, and Awami League are terrorist organisations full of mass murderers.

"They attacked Chittagong University students in the middle of the night [yesterday]. If these organisations are not banned, Bangladesh will lose its overall security as a sovereign state."

Nasir Uddin Patwari, convener of the committee, said, "The president is an ally of fascism. He was in favour of genocide. We demand his resignation."

Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Yesterday, students at Dhaka University brought out a torch procession demanding a ban on Awami League and all of its wings and affiliated organisations, including the Chhatra League and Jubo League.

The students, under the banner of Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, gathered near the Raju Memorial and protested the attacks of Chhatra League and Jubo League members on Chittagong University students on the campus earlier on the day.

According to media reports, Chhatra League and Jubo League members allegedly carried out an armed attack on students at Chittagong University yesterday, leaving several injured.

The protesters also demanded the resignation of President Mohammed Shahabuddin, warning that they will besiege the Bangabahaban.

The incident occurred around 4am near the university premises. In response, students gathered in protest at the Zero Point area of the campus.

Citing witnesses, the Dhaka Tribune reported that at around 4am, Chhatra League activists first attacked a shop called "Apayayan" near the university's railway gate. They then vandalised several other nearby shops and fired a few rounds, causing panic among students and locals.

Upon hearing the news, a group of general students marched to the Railgate area in protest.

Citing locals, the news outlet reported that in retaliation, students vandalised a shop associated with Chhatra League and Jubo League. During this confrontation, several students were injured, with some reported to be in serious condition.

Nahid Hossain, a student at Chittagong University, said that 8-10 students were injured in the attack by Chhatra League and Jubo League members.

A significant number of police personnel has been deployed on the campus to maintain order.