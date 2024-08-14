Hasina's statement from India not conducive to improving bilateral relation: Touhid

Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain today (14 August) said the recent statements made by ousted Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina "emanating from India are not conducive to fostering better bilateral relations" with india.

When Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma went to call on him at the foreign ministry, the adviser also mentioned the "highly exaggerated" media campaign in India about what's happening in Bangladesh.

Touhid also discussed key issues with Varma such as stopping border killings, settling Teesta water-sharing agreement, and ensuring supply of essential commodities.

Verma congratulated Touhid on his new responsibilities and referred to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's good wishes to the chief adviser.

He expressed the keen willingness of the Indian government to work with the interim government in the coming days to fulfil the shared aspirations of peoples from both countries.

This marks the first official meeting between the Indian high commissioner and the foreign affairs adviser since the formation of the interim government, which came to power after the fall of the Awami League government, and the subsequent departure of Sheikh Hasina to India on 5 August.

Later, when reporters asked Varma about the duration of Hasina's stay in India, he declined to comment.

At the meeting, Foreign Affairs Adviser Touhid Hossain said Bangladesh wants to work closely with India for promoting bilateral relations and stressed on more "people centric engagement" in the upcoming days. He affirmed the interim government's commitment to ensure peaceful coexistence of different communities in Bangladesh including the minorities.

Meanwhile, envoys of the United Kingdom and China also met with the foreign affairs adviser today at the ministry and reiterated their government's support for Bangladesh's interim government led by its Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus.

Malaysia, Denmark and the European Union also extended their support and welcomed the interim government through different mediums.

Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen met the foreign affairs adviser and discussed issues of mutual interest.

The two sides had "in-depth exchanges of views" on current situations of Bangladesh and developing the Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership of China and Bangladesh.

Earlier, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said China noted that Bangladesh has formed an interim government and welcomed it, adding "China strictly follows the principle of non-interference in other countries' internal affairs."

British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Sarah Cooke met with the foreign adviser and reiterated her government's support for the interim government.

She said, "The interim government has the UK's support as it works to restore peace and order in Bangladesh, ensure accountability and chart the pathway to an inclusive, prosperous and democratic future."

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, through a phone call to the chief adviser on Tuesday, assured that his country stands ready to support the interim government in rebuilding and restoring peace and security in the country.

"Prof Yunus has long-standing good ties with Malaysia. Thus, I assured him that Malaysia stands ready to help and support the interim Government in rebuilding and restoring peace and security in Bangladesh," said the Malaysian prime minister.

Denmark and the European Union have also welcomed the appointment of an interim government headed by Nobel Prize winner Muhammad Yunus.

"Denmark has had a close cooperation with Bangladesh for more than 50 years, so we naturally follow the development in Bangladesh closely. We, Denmark and the European Union, welcome the appointment of an interim government headed by Nobel Prize winner Muhammad Yunus," reads a press release signed by Dan Jørgensen, minister for Development Cooperation and Global Climate Policy of Denmark.