Hasina's Parliament must be dissolved by 3pm: Coordinators

#StudentProtests #parliament #HasinaRegime #TBSNews pic.twitter.com/MAMUOMgvgi— The Business Standard (@tbsnewsbd) August 6, 2024

"Even after the mass uprising, the Parliament of fascist Hasina has not been dissolved yet. If the Parliament is not dissolved by 3pm today, a severe action plan will be announced for tomorrow. I am calling on the revolutionary students and citizens to be prepared," said coordinator Nahid Islam in a video message posted on another coordinator Asif Mahmud's Facebook account today.