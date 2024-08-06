Hasina's Parliament must be dissolved by 3pm: Coordinators

TBS Report
06 August, 2024, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 06 August, 2024, 03:09 pm

Hasina's Parliament must be dissolved by 3pm: Coordinators

They called on the revolutionary students and citizens to be prepared

Screengrab
Screengrab

The coordinators of the Anti-discrimination Student Movement have said that if Hasina's Parliament is not dissolved by 3pm, a severe action plan will be announced for tomorrow.

"Even after the mass uprising, the Parliament of fascist Hasina has not been dissolved yet. If the Parliament is not dissolved by 3pm today, a severe action plan will be announced for tomorrow. I am calling on the revolutionary students and citizens to be prepared," said coordinator Nahid Islam in a video message posted on another coordinator Asif Mahmud's Facebook account today.

