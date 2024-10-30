Hasina’s extradition process will begin after conviction: CA press wing

The press wing of the chief adviser briefed media at Foreign Service Academy this evening (30 October). Photo: BSS

The government will start the process of extradition of ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina once she is convicted in court, Chief Adviser's Deputy Press Secretary Apurba Jahangir said today (30 October).

"…there are cases against her [Sheikh Hasina]. The process of bringing her back to home will begin after the court verdict," he told a press briefing at Foreign Service Academy this evening.

Apurba said Bangladesh has an extradition treaty with India, so it is possible to bring her back to the country under the treaty.

Responding to a query, Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam said a search committee has been formed to constitute a new Election Commission (EC) and its gazette would be published within a day or two.

Yesterday, the government formed the search committee, led by Justice Zubayer Rahman Chowdhury, a judge of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court, to constitute a new EC.

