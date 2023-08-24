PM Hasina holds bilateral meeting with Chinese Preident Xi Jinping

Bangladesh

TBS Report
24 August, 2023, 12:15 am
Last modified: 24 August, 2023, 01:21 am

The meeting began after 6:30pm, local time, (10:30pm Bangladesh time) at Hilton Hotel

File photo. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Photo by Feng Yongbin/China Daily
File photo. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Photo by Feng Yongbin/China Daily

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Chinese President Xi Jinping held a bilateral meeting at the Hotel Hilton Sandton here this evening on the sidelines of the 15th BRICS Summit on Wednesday (23 August).

The meeting began after 6:30pm, local time, (10:30pm Bangladesh time), reports news agency UNB.

The two leaders met for the second time since 14 October 2016, when President Xi visited Bangladesh.

In today's meeting, Bangladesh wants to discuss the importance of regional peace and stability, enhanced trade and investment and loan issues with the Chinese leader, reported UNB, citing officials accompanying the prime minister.

The premier is visiting Johannesburg to attend the BRICS-Africa Outreach and the BRICS Plus Dialogues.

The Prime Minister is visiting Johannesburg to attend the BRICS-Africa Outreach and the BRICS Plus Dialogues.

 

