Hasina sued over murder of Shramik Dal activist Hannan

A total of 237 people, including ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, were sued over the murder of Jatiyatabadi Shramik Dal activist Abdul Hannan on 5 August.

Hannan's brother-in-law Dipokul Islam Dipu filed the complaint with the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Ali Haider yesterday (21 October). After recording the statement of the complainant, the court asked Jatrabari Police Station officer-in-charge to file the matter as first information report (FIR).

The other prominent accused in the case are Obaidul Quader, Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, Moshiur Rahman Mollah Sajal, Shamim Osman and his son Ayan Osman.

According to the case documents, Hannan along with hundreds of anti-discrimination activists gathered in front of Jatrabari Police Station on 5 August. He was shot in the head and died on the spot. Later, Hannan's family identified his body at Dhaka Medical College Hospital morgue.