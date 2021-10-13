Hasina seeks Russian investment in jute sector

Bangladesh

UNB
13 October, 2021, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 13 October, 2021, 04:10 pm

Related News

Hasina seeks Russian investment in jute sector

Russia keen to build second nuclear power plant in Bangladesh, says envoy

UNB
13 October, 2021, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 13 October, 2021, 04:10 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Laying emphasis on expanding the areas of cooperation between Bangladesh and Russia, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday sought Russian investment in Bangladesh's jute sector.

Sheikh Hasina said this when newly-appointed Russian Ambassador to Bangladesh Alexander Vikentyevich Mantytskiy met her at her official residence Ganobhaban.

PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed reporters after the meeting.

He said both agreed to explore potential in Bangladesh's agriculture sector and expand cooperation in other areas.

Hasina highly appreciated Russia's cooperation with Bangladesh in its various sectors, particularly the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant.

She recalled the cooperation and assistance of the then Soviet Union during the Liberation War of Bangladesh and after its independence.

The Prime Minister mentioned that many students had studied in Russia, especially in its medical colleges, and said those who had helped Bangladesh during its trying time have special places in the hearts of the people of this country.

She also said Bangladesh will be happy to receive Russian President Vladimir Putin here if he visits Bangladesh.

Alexander Mantytskiy said he had been in Dhaka 20 years back and now found Bangladesh's present development massive and remarkable.

He mentioned that the friendship between Bangladesh and Russian started back in 1971 when the then Soviet Union had extended cooperation to Bangladesh.

Mantytskiy mentioned that Bangladesh and Russia are working closely in the United Nations, while the trade and commerce between the two countries have increased substantially.

Mantytskiy also expressed his country's interest in building the second nuclear power plant in Bangladesh on completion of the Rooppur Power Plant.

Talking about various agreements between the two countries, he said those have to be updated, and put emphasis on strengthening cooperation in the defence sector.

Ambassador-at-Large Mohammad Ziauddin and Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus were present at the meeting.

Top News

Russia / Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Bulk importers at mercy of lighter vessel cartel

Bulk importers at mercy of lighter vessel cartel

1d | Videos
Noted actor Enamul Haque no more

Noted actor Enamul Haque no more

1d | Videos
First animated feature film on Bangabandhu

First animated feature film on Bangabandhu

1d | Videos
Kothaprokash celebrates Mashrur Afefin’s 52nd birthday

Kothaprokash celebrates Mashrur Afefin’s 52nd birthday

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 
Bangladesh

Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 

2
Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year

3
E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr
Economy

E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr

4
11 SBAC Bank officials suspended 
Banking

11 SBAC Bank officials suspended 

5
Chattogram has the upper hand since it could provide many facilities with ease and at a much lower price. Photo: Mumit M
Panorama

Why are the industries moving out of Dhaka?

6
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport now 9th weakest globally