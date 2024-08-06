Hasina requested to come, situation still evolving: Indian External Minister Jaishankar

Sheikh Hasina had requested permission "at very short notice" to come to India following her forced resignation, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said today (6 August).

At a briefing in the Indian Parliament, Jaishankar said the situation in Bangladesh was "still evolving".

"On 5 August demonstrators converged in Dhaka despite a curfew. Our understanding is that after a meeting with leaders of the security establishment Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina made the decision to resign. At very short notice she requested approval to come, for the moment, to India. We simultaneously received a request for flight clearance... she arrived yesterday evening in Delhi," he said.

On the status of 19,000 Indian nationals currently in Bangladesh, Jaishankar said the government was in "close and continuous touch" with the community and called on the host nation to provide required security.

Jaishankar conducted the briefing following an all-party meeting this morning and Prime Minister Narendra Modi last night.

He further sought "the understanding and support of the House" on this issue.

"On August 4 [protests in Bangladesh] took a very serious turn. Attacks on police, including police stations and government installations, intensified even as overall levels of violence escalated and properties of individuals associated with the regime were torched. What was worrying was that minorities and their businesses and temples also came under attack at multiple locations.

He also referred to an address by Bangladesh Army chief General Waker-uz-Zaman made Monday evening.

Hasina in secret shelter in Delhi

Former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is currently in a secret shelter in Delhi and has been given some time to consider her future plans, said Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar.

He shared this information during an all-party meeting in Delhi today (6 August), reports Anandabazar.

The meeting, focused on the situation in Bangladesh, was attended by Indian Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju.

Sources indicate that the discussion also covered the situation of Indian expatriates in Bangladesh. The central government has assured that New Delhi is maintaining communication with the Bangladesh Army and is closely monitoring the situation.

Jaishankar informed the MPs present at the meeting about India's stance on Bangladesh. He mentioned that India wants to give Hasina some time to think about her future plans, which she will eventually communicate to the Indian government. Based on her plans, Delhi will make further decisions.