Hasina, Rehana pay homage to Aug 15 martyrs

Photo: PID

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Bangabandhu's younger daughter Sheikh Rehana on Friday paid tributes to the martyred family members of the Father of the Nation on the occasion of Golden Jubilee of the country's Victory Day and Mujib Borsho.

They placed wreaths at their graveyards at Banani in the morning, according to a media release of the PMO press wing.

They offered fateha and munajat seeking the eternal peace of their family members brutally killed on August 15, 1975.