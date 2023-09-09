Hasina, Modi look forward to CEPA as next step up in ties

Bangladesh

Expressing satisfaction at the implementation of development cooperation projects, they looked forward to the joint inauguration of three projects (Agartala-Akhaura Rail Link, Unit-II of the Maitri Power Plant, and Khulna-Mongla Rail Link) at a convenient date later

Photo: X handle of Indian PM Modi
Photo: X handle of Indian PM Modi

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi have said they look forward to getting negotiations going on a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) for their two countries, covering trade in goods, services, and protecting and promoting investment.

Expressing satisfaction at the implementation of development cooperation projects, they looked forward to the joint inauguration of three projects (Agartala-Akhaura Rail Link, Unit-II of the Maitri Power Plant, and Khulna-Mongla Rail Link) at a convenient date later

The two leaders had a bilateral meeting in New Delhi on Friday (8 September). 

PM Hasina is visiting India as its guest country to participate in the G-20 Leaders Summit on 9-10 September 2023.

With regard to the regional situation, Prime Minister Modi expressed appreciation of the burden shouldered by Bangladesh in hosting over a million persons displaced from Rakhine State in Myanmar and conveyed India's constructive and positive approach to support solutions towards safe and sustainable repatriation of the refugees.

The Indian side welcomed the Indo-Pacific Outlook announced by Bangladesh recently, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (Indian Foreign Ministry). 

Ensure uninterrupted supply of essential goods to Bangladesh: PM Hasina to Modi

The leaders agreed to continue working together to intensify their wide-ranging engagement.

The two leaders discussed the entire gamut of bilateral cooperation, including political and security cooperation, border management, trade and connectivity, water resources, power and energy, development cooperation, cultural and people-to-people ties. Current developments in the region and cooperation in the multilateral fora were also discussed.

They welcomed the operationalization of the Agreement on the use of the Chattogram and Mongla Ports and the commissioning of the India-Bangladesh Friendship Pipeline. 

They also expressed appreciation for the operationalisation of the settlement of bilateral trade in INR (rupee) and encouraged the business community on both sides to utilise the mechanism.

Hasina thanked Modi for the hospitality of the government and people of India, as the two leaders looked forward to continuing interactions at all levels.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

