Hasina greets Modi as India administers 1 bn Covid jabs  

Bangladesh

UNB
24 October, 2021, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 24 October, 2021, 01:55 pm

Hasina said that it will be a major step towards the path of recovery and normalcy for India and the region

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday congratulated her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on achieving the historic milestone of administering 'One Billion' Covid-19 vaccine doses on October 21, 2021 by his government.

In a message to Modi, Hasina called this as a remarkable success achieved in dealing with the challenges that the Covid-19 pandemic has inflicted on humankind.

Hasina said that it will be a major step towards the path of recovery and normalcy for India and the region.

She also informed Modi that her government has also been carrying out a mass vaccination programme in Bangladesh as over 60 million people have been vaccinated using jabs collected from multiple sources.

She reiterated India has been an important source of Covid-19 vaccines for Bangladesh from the very beginning of the vaccination programme and conveyed thanks to the government of India for resuming the export of AstraZeneca Covishield vaccines hoping that this would continue uninterrupted in the days to come.

She expressed her firm belief to continue working together more closely with India to save the people of this region from the scourge of the Covid-19 pandemic and counter the multifarious adverse fallouts of this pandemic.

