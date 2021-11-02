PM at COP26, gets warm welcome from Guterres, Boris

Bangladesh

UNB
02 November, 2021, 08:15 am
Last modified: 02 November, 2021, 08:29 am

PM at COP26, gets warm welcome from Guterres, Boris

UNB
02 November, 2021, 08:15 am
Last modified: 02 November, 2021, 08:29 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday welcomed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the COP26 in Glasgow. 

Bangladesh Awami League shared the photos of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina with the UN chief and the British Prime Minister on its verified Facebook page. 

Photos of British Prime Minister Borish Jonson and UN chief giving elbow bumps with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina separately, as posted by Awami League web team on the verified page of the party, went viral on social media.

The UK is hosting the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow that will continue till 12 November. 

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, while delivering her speech, made a four-point call to the world saying the major emitters must submit ambitious NDCs, and implement those.

She also said the developed countries should fulfil their commitments of providing 100 billion dollars annually with a 50:50 balance between adaptation and mitigation.

The issue of loss and damage, Hasina said, must be addressed, including global sharing of responsibility for climate migrants displaced by sea-level rise, salinity increase, river erosion, floods, and draughts."

The COP26 summit has brought parties together to accelerate action towards the goals of the Paris Agreement and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

