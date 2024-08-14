Hasina, 24 others sued over student killed in Mirpur-10 during protests

Bangladesh

UNB
14 August, 2024, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 14 August, 2024, 06:53 pm

The lawsuit was filed today (14 August) by Rajon’s brother, Rajib, at the Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Ahmed Humayun Kabir’s court

Sheikh Hasina. File Photo: Collected
Sheikh Hasina. File Photo: Collected

Ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina and 24 others have been sued in connection with the murder of Foyzul Islam Rajon, an 18-year-old student from Dhaka Model Degree College in Kafrul.

The lawsuit was filed today (14 August) by Rajon's brother, Rajib, at the Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Ahmed Humayun Kabir's court.

The court accepted the complaint and instructed Kafrul police to register it as a First Information Report (FIR).

The accused include former Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader, former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, former Law Minister Anisul Huq, and several other high-ranking officials and leaders affiliated with the Awami League and its youth wings.

According to the case details, Rajon, a 12th-grade student, was participating in peaceful protest for quota reforms. Tensions escalated following remarks by Sheikh Hasina on July 14. The following day, Obaidul Quader inflamed the situation further by suggesting that the Chhatra League, the student wing of the Awami League, could "handle" the protesters. The plaintiff claimed that a conspiracy was then orchestrated by Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, Anisul Huq, and others to violently suppress the protests, including instructing law enforcement to shoot unarmed students.

On 19 July, Rajon was shot in the chest near Mirpur-10 intersection during a crackdown on the protests and later succumbed to his injuries at Dr Azmal Hospital.

The complaint asserted that the accused were directly involved in or facilitated the violence that led to Rajon's death and injuries to other students.

