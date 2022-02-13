Hasibul Alam made defence ministry secretary

Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 February, 2022, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 13 February, 2022, 08:11 pm

Hasibul Alam made defence ministry secretary

TBS Report
13 February, 2022, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 13 February, 2022, 08:11 pm
Hasibul Alam made defence ministry secretary

Golam Md Hasibul Alam has been appointed as the secretary of the Ministry of Defence.

Defence Ministry Additional Secretary Md Abu Bakar Siddique welcomed Hasibul Alam when he joined office today. 

Hasibul had been working with the Primary and Mass Education Ministry before joining the Defence Ministry.

He joined Bangladesh Civil Service in 1989. He served various positions including assistant commissioner (land), senior assistant commissioner, revenue deputy collector (NDC), upazila nirbahi officer, and senior assistant secretary of Economic Relations Department. 

He also worked for International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) as country programme officer.
 

