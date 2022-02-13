Hasibul Alam joins as secretary, ministry of defence

Golam Md Hasibul Alam joined as secretary of the defence ministry on Sunday.

Prior to joining the ministry, he was secretary of the ministry of primary and mass education, says a press release.

Earlier, he was executive chairman of the National Skills Development Authority.

Alam joined the Bangladesh Civil Service in 1989 and served as assistant commissioner (land), senior assistant commissioner, revenue deputy collector (NDC), upazila nirbahi officer, senior assistant secretary to the economic relations department, deputy commissioner of Patuakhali, and joint secretary, economic relations department.

He was also country programme officer of the International Fund for Agricultural Development and received various overseas trainings on project design and implementation.

He participated in an introductory meeting with officials of different levels in the conference room of the defence ministry after joining the office.