Hasibul Alam joins as secretary, ministry of defence

Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 February, 2022, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 13 February, 2022, 09:16 pm

Related News

Hasibul Alam joins as secretary, ministry of defence

TBS Report
13 February, 2022, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 13 February, 2022, 09:16 pm
Hasibul Alam joins as secretary, ministry of defence

Golam Md Hasibul Alam joined as secretary of the defence ministry on Sunday.

Prior to joining the ministry, he was secretary of the ministry of primary and mass education, says a press release.

Earlier, he was executive chairman of the National Skills Development Authority.

Alam joined the Bangladesh Civil Service in 1989 and served as assistant commissioner (land), senior assistant commissioner, revenue deputy collector (NDC), upazila nirbahi officer, senior assistant secretary to the economic relations department, deputy commissioner of Patuakhali, and joint secretary, economic relations department.

He was also country programme officer of the International Fund for Agricultural Development and received various overseas trainings on project design and implementation.

He participated in an introductory meeting with officials of different levels in the conference room of the defence ministry after joining the office.

Defence Ministry

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

There are about 6,000 flower farmers in Jhikargacha, Jessore, who are bracing for massive losses this year, yet again. Picture: Mumit M/TBS

An unhappy Pahela Falgun and Valentine’s Day for flower farmers

10h | Panorama
Exploration of gas fields will not meet the growing demand immediately, but extensive exploration effort must be taken up straight away Photo Credit: UNB

‘We are heading towards a high energy price regime’

13h | Interviews
Photo: Courtesy

Ace the perfect Basanta look with Shesher Kobita

12h | Mode
A well-hidden female Koel. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Asian Koel: Shall I call thee Kokil, or but a wandering voice!

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangladeshi youth invents robotic hand

Bangladeshi youth invents robotic hand

4h | Videos
The secrets behind ghost writing

The secrets behind ghost writing

4h | Videos
Olympic panda mascot souvenirs are in high demand in Beijing

Olympic panda mascot souvenirs are in high demand in Beijing

7h | Videos
Rare Dumba farm in Sathkhira

Rare Dumba farm in Sathkhira

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
A capital city should ideally have a population of 6 to 7 million whereas Dhaka currently has a population of roughly 21.7 million people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Panorama

Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?

2
Fardeen Sharif, Mariah Zahir, and Maleka Noor. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Meet the faces behind the iconic hands of Banglar Rannaghor

3
Metro network to expand around Dhaka
Infrastructure

Metro network to expand around Dhaka

4
Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate
Corruption

Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate

5
Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 
Economy

Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 

6
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

We want to be poor owners of a rich company: Akij Managing Director