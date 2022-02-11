Hashem president, Zia Uddin GS in Ctg bar election

Bangladesh

TBS Report
11 February, 2022, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 11 February, 2022, 10:08 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Awami League-backed lawyer Abu Mohammad Hashem, was elected president and AHM Ziauddin of the same panel was elected general secretary (GS) in the Chittagong District Bar Association (CDBA) elections.

Awami League-backed Sammilita Ainjibi Shamannay Parishad and BNP-backed Ainjibi Oikya Parishad contesting panel voters cast their ballotts from 9am to 4pm on Thursday.

The CDBA Election Commission announced the results on Friday morning after vote counting on Thursday night.

CDBA Chief Election Commissioner Rezaul Karim Chowdhury announced that "The Shamannay Parishad has won 10 posts including the post of president and GS. The Oikya Parishad won 9 posts including that of senior vice-president.

"This time there five and a half thousand eligible voters choosing from 39 candidates for 19 posts 4,193 voters actually cast their votes," he added.

The Awami League-backed candidate for president, Hashem, got 2,093 votes, while nearest rival BNP-backed president candidate Nazim Uddin Chowdhury came close, getting 2,058 votes.

AHM Ziauddin, a Shamannay Parishad GS candidate, won a third consecutive time. This time he got 1,957 votes. His nearest rival from the BNP- backed panel, Abdus Sattar Sarwar, got 1,626 votes, and independent candidate Kishore Kumar Das got 562 votes.

CDBA sources told The Business Standard that Oikya Parishad senior vice-president Shafiq Ullah got 2,258 votes and the vice-President of Shamannay Parishad, Azizuddin Haider, got 2,261 votes.

Aside from the above, ANM Ruknuzzaman Munna, Shyamal Chowdhury, Selina Akhter and Md Khorshed Kamal from Shamannay Parishad won bar membership. Abdullah Al Mamun, Ainul Kamal, Bilkis Ara Mitu, Minhaj Uddin, Md Tohidul Bari Chowdhury and Touhidul Islam won from Oikya Parishad.

Chittagong District Bar Association

