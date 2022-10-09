Hasan urges all to remain alert against anarchists

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud today urged all to remain alert about those who create chaos and anarchy misusing Islam and tarnishing the spirit of this great religion.

"Those who carry out killing in the name of Islam, cut tendons of human beings, are not friends of Islam rather they are enemies of Islam," he said while virtually addressing as the special guest a grand peace rally and procession at the Suhrawardy Udyan.

Anjuman-e-Rahmania Mainia Maizbhandaria arranged the programme on the occasion of the holy Eid-e-Miladunnabi.

Hasan, also Awami League (AL) joint general secretary, said Islam was not established in the country through any war. But many people talk against Oli-Akram as they are actually the creators of anarchy, he mentioned.

AL Advisory Council Member and 14-party alliance spokesperson Amir Hossain Amu addressed it as the chief guest while Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque and State Minister for Religious Affairs Faridul Haque Khan also spoke as the special guests.

The information minister said none or no government did so many works for Islam as like as Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina after Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

As many as one lakh mosque-based moqtabs have been established in the country under the directive of the premier and teachers of the religious education centres are getting monthly Taka 5200 allowance, he said.

Some 600 mosques have been established and are being built and those mosques are very charming, he said.

Hasan said recognition of qaumi madrasah enables students of these educational institutions to get government jobs.

Eid-e-Miladunnabi, the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (Sm), is a day of joy for the Muslims all over the world, he said.

He wished Almighty Allah removes persecution of Muslims all over the world including Palestine and Rohingya can return to their homeland Myanmar with full rights.

Maizbhandaria leader Allama Shahsufi Syed Mainuddin Ahmed chaired the programme while lawmaker Nurul Alam Ruhul and local and foreign guests also spoke on the occasion.