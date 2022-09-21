Hasan for resisting BNP everywhere as it dreams of reverting to Pakistan

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud on Wednesday said BNP would be resisted everywhere as the party proved itself as an anti-liberation evil force, nurturing the spirit of Pakistan and dreaming to make the country Pakistan again.

"Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, in his statement, has proved that they are cherishing the spirit of Pakistan and it (BNP) would make the country Pakistan if they get the opportunity. How he could say that 'Pakistan was better' by staying in his own country after 51 years of independence!" he said.

The minister added: "His statement is contempt to the Liberation War, freedom fighters and martyrs and defiance to our independence and sovereignty."

Hasan stated these while addressing a rally and a human chain in front of Central Shaheed Minar in the capital.

Bangabandhu Sangskritik Jote (BSJ) organised the programme protesting the anti-state conspiracy and seditious statements of the BNP secretary general.

Hasan said Bangladesh has left behind Pakistan many days ago in all indexes, including human development, social and economic progress. Even, many Pakistani citizens are saying that Bangladesh left their country behind, he added.

But, he said, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul is claiming that "Pakistan was better". He proved that BNP is an anti-liberation force and "we can't hand over the country to the anti-liberation force after 51 years of independence," said Hasan, also Awami League joint general secretary.

The minister said BNP leaders and activists are vandalising vehicles and carrying out attacks on innocent people in the name of movement. Everyone should resist them in all places, he added.

The minister urged the countrymen and cultural activists to resist BNP which proved itself as an anti-liberation force.

AL Cultural Affairs Secretary Ashim Kumar Ukil addressed the rally as the key speaker while former AL city unit general secretary Shahe Alam Murad addressed it as special guest.

BSJ vice president Rokeya Prachi, publicity secretary Lion Muhammad Mizanur Rahman, leaders Muna Chowdhury and Raz Sarker, among others, addressed the rally with its president Rafiqul Alam in the chair. BSJ general secretary Arun Sarke r Rana conducted it.