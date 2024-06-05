Hasan reiterates interest in working together with partners to advance children's rights

The Unicef Country Representative Sheldon Yett meets Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud at the latter’s office on 5 June. Photo: PID

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud today (5 June) reiterated Bangladesh's interest in working together with relevant international partners, including Unicef, in advancing child rights and protection in the country.

The Unicef Country Representative Sheldon Yett met Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud at the latter's office and thanked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for extending support for discharging his duties during the last nearly three years.

Hasan felicitated the Unicef representative for his services and assured of continued support to his successor.

He recognised Unicef's support to Bangladesh towards achieving the child and maternal health-related SDG targets.

Hasan reaffirmed the government's commitment to achieve Universal Health Coverage by 2030, with focus on both healthcare and nutrition.

The Unicef representative briefed the foreign minister about the agency's work in support of the UN's Joint Rohingya Response Plan.

He also thanked Minister Hasan for his invitation to the Unicef executive director to visit Bangladesh at a mutually convenient time this year.