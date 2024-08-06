Ex-FM Hasan Mahmud detained at Dhaka airport

Former foreign minister Hasan Mahmud has reportedly been detained at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) while attempting to flee the country.

"He was trying to catch a flight en route to Delhi," an Airport Aviation Security (AVSEC) official told The Business Standard this (6 August) evening.

Hasan served as Information minister in the previous term of Sheikh Hasina government.

Earlier in the day, Zunaid Ahmed Palak, former state minister for ICT Division, was reportedly detained at HSIA.

He was detained by staff and workers of the Dhaka airport.