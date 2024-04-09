Hasan Mahmud advocates for student politics at Buet with academic integrity

At an event organised by the Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) at Dhaka University, Foreign Minister and Awami League Joint General Secretary Hasan Mahmud today (9 April) emphasised the importance of student politics at the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (Buet), while also advocating for the preservation of the academic environment.

Speaking as the chief guest at the BCL's Eid gift distribution programme, Hasan underscored the historical significance of student politics in Bangladesh's journey toward independence and democracy.

Chhatra League has been instrumental in pivotal moments of the nation's history, from the Liberation War to the restoration of democracy from the Zia and Ershad regimes, he remarked.

"Student politics has contributed to Buet, and many distinguished politicians have been born from student politics who have led and are leading the country. I am surprised that student politics was stopped there centring on an unfortunate incident and there was also a movement to stop student politics. This is not democratic in any way and the court has cancelled that order of the university," he said.

Addressing Chhatra League, he said, "I would like to tell Chhatra League that there should be regular student politics there, and the politics of violence and hatred should not enter. Regular student politics is necessary in all educational institutions, through which future leaders are created."

Giving an example from his own life, Hasan said, "I have been a Chhatra League activist since I was in class ten at the age of 15, and I became the general secretary of the college unit of Chhatra League at the age of 16."

"Many politicians have forgotten that politics is a vow to serve the country and the people and to change society. In fact, politics should not be a profession for anyone. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, we want to build a humane state along with ensuring development," he added.

"That is why Bangabandhu's daughter has started many welfare allowances. Keeping that in mind, today Chhatra League has taken the initiative to distribute Eid materials among the poor and helpless people, and I congratulate them for that," the minister said.