Hasan Mahmood Khan appointed new Air Chief

Bangladesh

UNB
27 May, 2024, 12:35 am
Last modified: 27 May, 2024, 12:36 am

The government has appointed Air Vice Marshal Hasan Mahmood Khan as the new chief of the Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) by elevating him to the rank of Air Marshal.

Air Vice Marshal Hasan Mahmood Khan, who will succeed Air Chief Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan, will take over as the new BAF chief on 11 June for three years, according to a notification issued by the Defence Ministry on Sunday.

He is currently the assistant chief of air staff (plans) and previously served as air officer commanding (AOC) of BAF Base Bangabandhu and officer commanding of Airmen Training Institute from 9 July 2008 to 24 March 2009.

He also served as Bangladesh Air Force plans director while he was air commodore.

Shaikh Abdul Hannan took charge as the air chief on 12 June 2021.

