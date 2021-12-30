Hasan Foez Siddique appointed new chief justice

TBS Report
30 December, 2021, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 30 December, 2021, 06:52 pm

Hasan Foez Siddique appointed new chief justice

Justice Hasan will take oath on 1 January 2022 as the tenure of present Chief Justice Mahmud Hossain will end on 31 December this year

Hasan Foez Siddique. Picture: Collected
Hasan Foez Siddique. Picture: Collected

Appellate Division Justice Hasan Foez Siddique has been appointed as the new chief justice of Bangladesh.

President Abdul Hamid approved his appointment, a gazette notification published on Thursday (30 December) said.

Justice Hasan will take oath on 1 January 2022 as the tenure of present Chief Justice Mahmud Hossain will end on 31 December this year.

Hasan Foez Siddique enrolled as an advocate of the District Court on 21 August 1981. Later, he started practicing in the High Court Division on 4 September 1983 and in the Appellate Division on 27 May 1999.

He also acted as the legal adviser to Khulna City Corporation, Kushtia Municipality, Jalalabad Gas Transmission Company and Chief Law Adviser of the Ministry of Home Affairs. Besides, he worked as an additional attorney general.

He was appointed as a judge of the High Court Division on 25 March 2009 and as a judge of the Appellate Division on 31 March in 2013.

Justice Hasan has been acting as the chairman of the Bangladesh Judicial Service Commission since 30 April 2015.

