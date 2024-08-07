Has Major Ziaul Ahsan been detained from airport?

TBS Report
07 August, 2024, 11:55 am
Last modified: 07 August, 2024, 01:35 pm

Major Ziaul Ahsan. Photo: UNB
Major Ziaul Ahsan. Photo: UNB

Amid rumours that Major General Ziaul Ahsan, who was released from service yesterday, has fled the country, airport authorities said he was not spotted onboard a flight.
 
A Dhaka airport official told TBS this morning that an Emirates flight was searched yesterday suspecting that Major Zia was onboard attempting to flee.

The airport authorities stopped the plane on Tuesday (August 6) before it was about to take off. But Major Zia was not found.

Airport authorities, however, made no official statement in this regard.

However, another airport offical claimed Major Zia was detained but he did not provide any further details.

Reshuffle in top army posts; General Zia sacked

Earlier on Tuesday (6 August), the Bangladesh Army made a major reshuffle in its top posts with Major General Ziaul Ahsan, popularly known as Major Zia, being relieved from service and some others being reassigned, an ISPR press statement said.

Major Zia, a 2-Star rank Bangladesh Army officer, was the director general of the National Telecommunication Monitoring Centre (NTMC).

He was replaced as NTMC director general by Major General ASM Ridwanur Rahman.

Major General Ziaul Ahsan has been serving as director general of NTMC since 2022.

Before that, he was the director of that company. 

Ziaul Ahsan became the vice-captain of RAB-2 in 2009 when he was a major. 

In the same year, he was promoted to lieutenant colonel and appointed director of the intelligence wing of the RAB headquarters. 

