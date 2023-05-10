Harvest 80% of crops to avoid possible damages: Agriculture dept directs regarding cyclone Mocha

The Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) has directed the farmers to harvest 80% of the paddy, mango and other crops to avoid possible damages during the impending cyclone Mocha.

The government department issued a press release in this regard on Tuesday (9 May).

It also asked the authorities concerned to take measures for a massive campaign at the field level to inform farmers about the cyclone warning and to advise them through staying at the workplace during the time of cyclone.

The well-marked low over the Bay of Bengal gathered strength and intensified into a depression and could turn into a cyclone by 12 or 13 May.