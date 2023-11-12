Hartal-blockades: Traffic, toll fall on four infrastructures

In the nine days following the 28 October opposition rallies held in the capital, and the subsequent hartal and blockade programmes, traffic and toll collection on the Dhaka Elevated Expressway have been reduced by half.

When considering the Padma Bridge, Jamuna Bridge, and Moktarpur Bridge in addition to the elevated expressway, the overall decrease in vehicles and toll collection exceeds 35%.

The Padma Bridge has seen a 37.71% drop in traffic, the Jmuna Bridge a 27.88% decline, and the Moktarpur Bridge a 16.34% reduction, according to a report by the Bridges Division.

According to the report, Tk13.26 crore less revenue was generated from these four infrastructures compared to the normal period due to the reduced traffic.

Data from the toll collection report reveals a stark contrast in traffic volume and revenue during the recent political unrest compared to the previous month.

An average of 50,081 vehicles traversed these four infrastructure projects daily during the hartal and blockade period, a significant drop from the 78,051 vehicles that utilised them on average daily in the corresponding days of the previous month.

This decline in traffic resulted in a corresponding decrease in toll revenue. While these four infrastructures typically generate an average daily toll collection of Tk4.21 crore, the revenue plummeted to Tk2.73 crore during the hartal and blockade period, representing a substantial loss of income.

Stakeholders express concerns about the potential collapse of economic activity if the hartal and blockade persist. They raise fears that a significant decline in toll collection could jeopardise the ability to repay loan installments incurred for the construction of these infrastructures.

Barrister Md Sameer Sattar, president of the Dhaka Chamber of Commerce & Industry (DCCI), emphasises the detrimental impact of hampered traffic movement on economic activities. He said disruptions in transportation inevitably lead to a decline in business production, trade, and overall economic growth.

Reduced vehicle trips, according to Barrister Sattar, can lead to a shortage of raw materials reaching factories, hinder the transportation of finished goods, and disrupt labour movement. These disruptions, he explains, have a two-pronged effect – they increase the cost of doing business and impede economic growth and ongoing development.

Dr Shamsul Hoque, director of the Accident Research Institute at the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (Buet), said prolonged political unrest could severely impact tourism and goods transportation, potentially hindering the ability to repay loans taken for the construction of the infrastructures.

The Padma Bridge was built at a cost of Tk32,605.52 crore, using internal financing. This entire amount was provided as a loan to the Bangladesh Bridges Authority by the Finance Division.

The agreement stipulates a 35-year repayment period with a one percent interest rate. According to the repayment schedule, the interest will be paid in four installments each fiscal year, totaling 140 installments.

Meanwhile, the toll collection on the Jamuna Bangabandhu Bridge has already surpassed the bridge's construction cost. The investment company responsible for the Dhaka Elevated Expressway, built on a PPP basis, handles toll collection. Consequently, the bridges department bears no responsibility for repaying the debt associated with this project.

Dhaka Elevated Expressway most affected

A report from the Bridges Division reveals a significant decline in vehicle movement and toll collection on the elevated expressway connecting Farmgate to the airport in Dhaka due to the recent hartal and blockade.

During the hartal and blockade period, the average daily traffic on the expressway plunged to 16,036 vehicles, a substantial drop from the 29,837 vehicles that utilised it on average daily during the corresponding days of the previous month.

This decline in traffic translated into a corresponding decrease in toll revenue. The elevated expressway typically generates an average daily toll collection of Tk24.32 lakh.

However, during the hartal and blockade period, this revenue plummeted to Tk13.09 lakh per day, representing a staggering 46% decrease. This shortfall translates to an average daily loss of Tk11.22 lakh in toll collection.