Harmony rally in Shahbagh: Ekotar Bangladesh takes oath to build country of equality and human dignity

Members of Ekotar Bangladesh, a non-political organisation, took an oath to build a country of equality, human dignity and harmony of all religions today (14 August) at a Harmony Rally in Shahbagh of the capital.

People of all religions, professions and classes took this oath at the gathering at Shahbagh intersection today.

Plaban Tariq, a student of Jahangirnagar University, read out the oath.

"I swear that every step I take as a citizen of Bangladesh will be a reflection of upholding justice. Equality and human dignity will be the bridge of communication with every member of my state. To me, the proper exercise of the sovereign power of the people will be the only safeguard against the upholding of private interests," reads the oath.

"My range of activities and thoughts centred on Bangladesh will always empower the sovereign will of the people. I will not compromise the national dignity and sovereignty of Bangladesh at any stage of life. If the state power becomes or wants to become oppressive, it will be my sole responsibility to stand against it," the oath also states.

"I testify that Bangladesh will be a fertile ground for ensuring the human dignity of all people by blocking all forms of division," it added.

Speaking on the occasion, Dhaka University Professor (global literature), Sadiq Mohammad said, "I don't want any discrimination in Bangladesh. Everyone wants the right to practise their religion. I don't want any difference."

Professor Dr Abdul Latif Masum of Jahangirnagar University said, "Until the group of conspirators is not expelled from the country, we have to remain vigilant. They cannot be exempted in any way."

Terming Sheikh Hasina an 'abandoned dictator,' he said she [Hasina] and her son Sajeeb Wazed Joy are plotting against the country.

Also speaking on the occasion, Daily Kalbela editor Santosh Sharma said, "I am giving full support to Ekotar Bangladesh. We want a united Bangladesh. We all want to work together. But unfortunately, the Hindu society has not received justice for any attacks in 52 years of independence. This country is mine, ours. We don't want to leave this country. We are a family."

"We want a state where we do not have to guard temples. Thank you Muslim brothers who are guarding our temples right now. Those who attacked our homes, businesses, regardless of their political identity, are miscreants."