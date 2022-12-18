Hardware market in Old Dhaka catches fire

Fire has broken out at a hardware market in Chowkbazar area of Old Dhaka.

The fire started around 10.44pm Saturday (17 December) on the tinshed Imamganj market housing around 20 hardware shops, Duty Officer at the Fire Service and Civil Defence Ershad Hossain told The Business Standard.

The first unit of fire fighters reached the spot at 10.52pm after being informed of the fire and nine other units joined them later.

No casualty was reported as of filing this report at 12.30am.