Harassment over 'indecent clothing': Prime accused arrested in Narsingdi

Bangladesh

TBS Report
30 May, 2022, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 30 May, 2022, 01:49 pm

Marzia Akter has been accused of initiating an attack on a woman for wearing 'indecent clothing'

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested a woman for harassing and assaulting another woman at the Narsingdi Railway Station for wearing "indecent clothing" recently.

Marzia Akter Shila alias Shila alias Saima, who is the main accused in a case filed in the incident, was arrested from Shibpur area of ​​Narsingdi on Monday (30 May).

Marzia, 55, is a resident of Narsingdi Sadar Mor area and is a matchmaker by profession.

RAB-11 Camp Commander Touhidul Mobin Khan told The Business Standard, Marzia, who has been accused of initiating the attack on the young woman, was arrested from her aunt's house in Itakhola area in Narsingdi around 3am on Monday.

She assumes different names at different times, she also goes by the name Shila or Saima. Legal procedure is underway in this regard as well, added the RAB official.

Earlier on 18 May, while waiting to board a train with two friends, a young woman was physically assaulted for wearing what the attackers claimed to be "indecent clothes".

Harassment over ‘indecent clothing’: Accused Ismail placed on 3-day remand

The woman was forced to take shelter in the station master's room to save herself from the raging mob. Later, she boarded a Dhaka-bound train.

The incident sparked mass criticism as many protested against it in person and on social media.

On 21 May, Narsingdi railway police outpost In-Charge Emayedul Jahedi filed a case with Bhairab police station over the harassment incident, mentioning the names of two people and 10 other unnamed accused.

The accused are Md Ismail, 38, son of late Badol Mia of Najarpur union's Budiamara area; and Marzia Akter, wife of Foyez Ahmed of upazila crossing area of Narsingdi.

Of them, police arrested Ismail Hossain on 20 May night from the rail station area.

Investigation Officer SI Harunuzzaman Rumel said the court granted a three-day remand after they pleaded for taking Ismail on a seven-day remand for interrogation.

