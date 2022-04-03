Harassment of Lata for wearing teep a shameful incident: Subarna Mustafa 

Actor Subarna Mustafa MP has denounced the reported harassment of a woman by a policeman for wearing teep and said it is a shameful incident for all.

"Eve-teasing is a very disgusting event for the women of Bangladesh. When we see the law enforcement agencies' members in the role of eve-teasers, it is a very shameful incident for all of us," she said at a point-of-order in the National Parliament Sunday (3 April).

A man wearing a police uniform verbally abused Dr Lata, a teacher of Tejgaon College, for wearing a teep near the Farmgate area in the capital Saturday.

She also remarked that no constitution or law restricts women from dressing up as they see fit.

"In any constitution of Bangladesh, in any law, is it written that a woman can not wear (teep)? Whether she is Hindu, Muslim, Christian, Buddhist, married or widow is not the issue," she said and said a police officer on duty had harassed Lata.

Subarna further said Lata was disrespected when she defended her stance for wearing teep.

"I urge you (parliament) to take immediate steps to ensure that such incidents do not happen again in the future," she added.