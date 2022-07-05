Harassing bikers during Eid might increase risk of road accidents: Jatri Kalyan Samity

Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 July, 2022, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 05 July, 2022, 07:08 pm

Photo: Salahuddin Ahemd/TBS
Photo: Salahuddin Ahemd/TBS

The risk of road accidents will increase if bikers are harassed on roads based on the decision to stop motorcycle sharing on highways during Eid travel, said Jatri Kalyan Samity (JKS).

"The Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) or the traffic department does not have an exact number or database of ridesharing motorcycles. So, there is no way to differentiate between a riding-sharing motorcycle and a personal one," said JKS Secretary General Md Mozammel Haque Chowdhury in a statement issued on Tuesday (5 July).

"Traffic police often stop motorcycles riding in high speed, in the middle of the road, to check their documents. But such methods increase the risk of road accidents," he added.

He urged law enforcers to take utmost precaution ensuring that no biker is harassed or extorted in the name of having their documents checked on roads. He also encouraged the traffic police to check documents, if it is necessary, maintaining road safety and preventing traffic jams.

The statement further said that at present more than 37 lakh motorcycles ply on the streets. People are becoming more and more dependent on motorcycles due to various reasons including public transport crisis, harassment of passengers, charging extra fares, and traffic jam.

"Such a risky vehicle can never be an alternative to public transport. Even though ride-sharing has been introduced in the country to reduce traffic congestion, due to lack of realistic policies and monitoring, the service has only created more traffic jam," he said.

"As the number of motorcycles is more than the roads of the country, it has become necessary to stop `their registration," he stated.

Mozammel Haque also said it is important to resolve the public transport crisis, improve the quality of passenger services and take effective steps to stop passenger harassment.

He requested to impose a speed limit instead of banning bikes on streets, not to carry heavy baggage, not to allow more than one family member to ride and to ensure maximum safety of the vehicle.

He also demanded motorcycles be allowed to ride across the Padma Bridge before Eid under a fixed speed limit and strict monitoring through CCTV cameras .

