Haque Group Chairman Adam Tamizi threatens suicide during RAB raid on his residence

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) members conducted a raid on the Gulshan residence of Haque Group Chairman Adam Tamizi Haque on Thursday (16 November).

During the operation, Tamizi Haque reportedly threatened to commit suicide if he were to be arrested, security officials involved in the raid said.

A team of RAB-1 started raiding the house of Tamiji Haque around 9pm and continued till late after midnight.

"He [Adam] threatened RAB that if they attempt to arrest him he may get killed himself. Following the threat and considering the presence of another UK citizen in that residence RAB left the area and announced suspending the raid for the night," said an additional superintendent of police of RAB-1 on condition of anonymity.

RAB's Law and Media Wing Director Commander Khandaker Al Moin said that efforts were underway to arrest Tamizi Haque.

He also said Tamizi has three different DSA cases filed against him.

Furthermore, Adam Tamizi Haque was quizzed for hours at immigration when he arrived in Bangladesh on 13 November. He is a dual citizen of Bangladesh and the UK.

In recent months while staying in Dubai and Suadi Arabia, he came on Facebook live multiple times and criticised the government, a state minister and some politicians of Gazipur for the alleged encroachment of one of his factories in that area

He also slandered the prime minister and burnt his Bangladeshi passport in a Facebook Live.