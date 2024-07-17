Hanif Flyover toll plaza booths, police box set on fire, vandalised in Jatrabari

Bangladesh

TBS Report
17 July, 2024, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 17 July, 2024, 09:07 pm

Related News

Hanif Flyover toll plaza booths, police box set on fire, vandalised in Jatrabari

Meanwhile, Naif Uddin, a toll plaza operator on the flyover, said, "Unidentified persons have vandalised at least five toll plaza booths of the flyover. They also set one of the booths ablaze."

TBS Report
17 July, 2024, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 17 July, 2024, 09:07 pm
The Mayor Mohammad Hanif Flyover in Dhaka. File Photo: Courtesy
The Mayor Mohammad Hanif Flyover in Dhaka. File Photo: Courtesy

The toll plaza of the Mayor Hanif Flyover, at the exit point in Jatrabari, was vandalised today, while a nearby police box was also set on fire.

The matter was confirmed to The Business Standard by Assistant Commissioner (Traffic, Demra Zone) Tanzil Ahmed.

He, however, could not confirm the identification of the vandals.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Meanwhile, Naif Uddin, a toll plaza operator on the flyover, said, "Unidentified persons have vandalised at least five toll plaza booths of the flyover. They also set one of the booths ablaze."

The report comes amid violent clashes between quota protesters and law enforcers across the country. 

Top News

Mayor Mohammad Hanif Flyover / Bangladesh / set on fire

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Just three to five minutes from Diabari Metro Station, BD Kayaking offers kayaking for friends and families. Photo: Courtesy

How to make the most of your weekend

10h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

Not for beginners: How difficult is it for foreigners to navigate Dhaka?

1d | Panorama
Donald Trump is assisted by the Secret Service after gunfire rang out during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania, US on 13 July.  Photo: Bloomberg 

Does Trump's second life mean a second presidential term?

2d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The funniest makeup product names you'll ever encounter

2d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Quota Reform Movement: Police-Student Clash in DU After Gaybana Janaza

Quota Reform Movement: Police-Student Clash in DU After Gaybana Janaza

3h | Videos
Throwing sound grenades and tearshells at the agitators to disperse them

Throwing sound grenades and tearshells at the agitators to disperse them

3h | Videos
'Farewell son, stay well': Mother bids farewell to Rangpur's Abu Sayeed

'Farewell son, stay well': Mother bids farewell to Rangpur's Abu Sayeed

3h | Videos
The university teachers responded to the current situation

The university teachers responded to the current situation

5h | Videos