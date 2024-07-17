Hanif Flyover toll plaza booths, police box set on fire, vandalised in Jatrabari

The toll plaza of the Mayor Hanif Flyover, at the exit point in Jatrabari, was vandalised today, while a nearby police box was also set on fire.

The matter was confirmed to The Business Standard by Assistant Commissioner (Traffic, Demra Zone) Tanzil Ahmed.

The toll plaza of the Mayor Hanif Flyover, at the exit point in Jatrabari, was vandalised this evening. pic.twitter.com/LNSQTPncIb— The Business Standard (@tbsnewsbd) July 17, 2024

He, however, could not confirm the identification of the vandals.

Meanwhile, Naif Uddin, a toll plaza operator on the flyover, said, "Unidentified persons have vandalised at least five toll plaza booths of the flyover. They also set one of the booths ablaze."

The report comes amid violent clashes between quota protesters and law enforcers across the country.