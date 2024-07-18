Hanif Flyover toll plaza booths, generator house vandalised, set on fire again

Bangladesh

TBS Report
18 July, 2024, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 18 July, 2024, 04:56 pm

The Mayor Mohammad Hanif Flyover in Dhaka. File Photo: Courtesy
The Mayor Mohammad Hanif Flyover in Dhaka. File Photo: Courtesy

A group of unidentified people attacked the Mayor Hanif Flyover toll plaza booths in Demra and its generator house in Shonir Akhra this afternoon (18 July).

Naif Uddin Khan, head of the flyover's traffic division, said, "A group of people, aged 15-18, gathered in the area. The police then went towards them, but just as they left the scene, the group attacked and vandalised three booths of the toll plaza at around 2:15pm."

They set fire to the booths of the toll plaza right after, he said, adding, "At the same time, they set fire to our generator house in Shonir Akhra."

Earlier, a police box and five toll plaza booths of the Mayor Hanif Flyover were set on fire and vandalised near the Shonir Akhra area yesterday.

The day of 'complete shutdown', as announced by the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, started today (18 July) with a clash between police and Brac University students at its campus in the capital's Merul Badda. 

Since then, the protests have spread out in different areas, including Uttara, Badda, Dhanmondi-27, Mirpur-10 and Shonir Akhra, leaving at least 4 people dead.

