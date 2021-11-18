Father, son found dead in Netrokona

Bangladesh

TBS Report
18 November, 2021, 11:20 am
Last modified: 18 November, 2021, 11:39 am

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Police have recovered the hanging bodies of a man and his two-year old son from a house in Netrokona district town today.

The deceased were identified as Abdul Qayyum, 32, hailing from Nageshwari upazila of Kurigram district, and his two-year-old son Ahnab Shakil. Qayyum worked in the Directorate General of Drug Administration's Netrokona office.

He had been living with his family in a rented house on freedom fighter Anwar Hossain Memorial Road in Nagra area of Netrokona Municipality for the last seven years.

Victim's wife Salma Akhter said that they went to sleep after having dinner at night.

When she woke up at 5am she saw the bodies of her husband and song hanging from the ceiling in the next room. Later, she brought down the bodies and called her neighbor for help, said Salma.

On information, police recovered the bodies on Thursday morning.

However, the reason behind the death could not be known immediately, said Netrokona Additional Superintendent of Police Mohammad Fakhruzzaman Jewel confirming the matter.

Police primarily suspected that Qayyum committed suicide after hanging his son. 

