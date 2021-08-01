Haldibari-Chilahati rail link becomes operational

Haldibari-Chilahati rail link becomes operational

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Regular operation of India-Bangladesh transborder freight trains through the Haldibari-Chilahati rail route started today.

Indian Railways dispatched the first freight train loaded with stones from Damdim Station of Northeast Frontier Railway to Bangladesh, said a press release.

The Haldibari-Chilahati rail link was operational till 1965. The restoration work was undertaken by the railways of both countries to revive this rail link.

After the restoration, this railway link was jointly inaugurated by the prime ministers of Bangladesh and India on 17 December 2020.

The Haldibari – Chilahati rail link is the 5th rail link between India and Bangladesh being made operational. Other rail links are Benapole-Petrapole, Darshana-Gede, Rohanpur-Singhabad and Birol-Radhikapur.

The commodities that can be exported from India to Bangladesh through this rail route include stones and boulders, food grain, fresh fruits, chemical fertilizer, onion, chillies, garlic, ginger, fly ash, clay, lime stone, wood & timber etc. From Bangladesh to India all exportable commodities are permitted.

This rail link coming into operation is expected to strengthen India-Bangladesh Rail Connectivity and bilateral trade.

