Halda fish eggs being sold at record Tk2 lakh per kg 

Brood fishes or mother fishes of some indigenous sweet water species released eggs on Wednesday in River Halda – Bangladesh's largest natural breeding ground for carp.

According to locals, the quantity of carp spawn released did not match their expectations this year.

Every year, mother fish of different species release eggs in the River Halda from April-May.

Total 150 fishermen were able to collect some 3,500kg of spawns in four days.

A kg of fish fries was being sold at record Tk2 lakh -- a figure almost double than that of last year.

The price of one kg fish eggs was Tk1-1.2 lakh in 2021. In 2000 it was Tk90,000.

Speaking with The Business Standard, Mohammad Safiul Alam, owner of a Hathazari based hatchery, said, "Collection of eggs this year has been very low.

"This scarcity has led to the record jump in price."

