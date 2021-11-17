Hakimpuri Jarda owner Kaus Miah declared best taxpayer again 

Prominent businessman and social activist Md Kaus Miah has once again been named the highest taxpayer for the 2020-21 tax year.

The 90-year-old Hakimpuri Jarda owner has been voted among the best taxpayers in the businessmen category.

The Internal Resources Division under the finance ministry on 16 November issued a gazette notification, publishing the names of the top 75 taxpayers for the 2020-21 tax year in the individual taxpayer category.

Moreover, 54 organisations of various sectors as well as 12 individuals and organisations in other categories were named the top taxpayers.

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) will give tax cards to these individuals and organisations as the best taxpayers.

Kaus Miah has retained the position of the best taxpayer under the businessman category for the last few years in recognition of his outstanding contribution to the revenue sector.

In the 2016-17 tax year, he was honoured as the Tax Bahadur Family of Dhaka district.

Kaus Miah has been paying taxes since 1958. In 1966, he became the top taxpayer in then-East Pakistan.

He began his business in 1950 with just Tk2,500. The value of his wealth comprising businesses and land is now around Tk10,000 crore, according to Kaus Miah.

Kaus Miah has been running his business with his own assets for a long time – without taking loans from a bank, financial institution or any other institution – and paying taxes regularly at his own initiative.

Additionally, Kaus Miah is involved in various social activities and he is also a pioneer in social responsibility.

Following are the names of this year's top taxpayers (different categories):

Businessmen

Apart from Kaus, the four other top taxpayers are: Md Shawkot Ali Chowdhury, Exim Bank Chairman Nazrul Islam Mazumder, Md Anowar Hossain, Nafis Shikdar,

Senior citizens

Gazi Group owner and Textiles and Jute Minister Golam Dastagir Gazi, late Transcom Group chairman Latifur Rahman,Khaja Tajmahal, Engeneer Khandakar Badrul Hasan, and Dr Mostafizur Rahman

Young taxpayers

The top five taxpayers under 40 are SM Manjurul Alam Avi, Md Foysal Hossain, Md Lutfur Rahman, Anika Tarannum Anam, and Ahmed Imtiaz Hasan

Doctors

Former vice-chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Pran Gopal Datta, Dr Jahangir Kabir, Dr AKM Fazlul Haque, Dr ANM Momenuzzaman and Dr Nargis Fatema

Journalists

The Daily Star Editor Mahfuz Anam, Daily Azadi Editor Md Abdul Malek, Prothom Alo Editor Matiur Rahman, Faridur Reza and Abdul Mukit Mazumder.

Lawyers

Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh, Dhaka Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Nihad Kabir, Taufiqa Aftab, Kazi Md Tanjibul Alam and Ahsanul Karim

Engineers

Md Abdullah, Md Moklesur Rahman, and Md Jahurul Islam.

Architects

Md Fayez Ullah, Md Rafique Azam, Enamul Karim Nirjhor.



Accountants

Masuk Ahmed, Md Mustaq Ahmed, and Md Faruq

Players

Md Mahmudullah, Tamim Iqbal Khan, and soumya Sarkar.

Actors

Suborna Mustafa, Bidya Sinha Mim, and Raisul Islam Asad

Singers

Tahsan Rahman Khan, SD Rubel, and Kumar bishwajit de

Listed wounded freedom fighters

Md Nasir Uddin Mridha, Md Kahinur Islam Khan, Md Joynal Abedin, and SM Abdul Wahab.

Handicapped

Lubna Nigar, Akram Mahmud, and Dr Md Mamunur Rashid

Women

Selina Mahboob, Shahnaz Rahman, Anwara Hossain, Farhana Monem, and Morsheda Nasmin



Salaried employees

Drug International general managers Rubaiyat Farzana Hossain and Hosne Ara Hossain, Md Yusuf, Layla Hossain, and MA Haider Hossain

New taxpayers

Shahin Akhter, Mizanul Karim, Rokshana Farbinn, Md Salah Uddin, Rasheda Akter Chowdhury, Badhon Banik, Md Riyadur Rahman

Others (individual category)

Mahmudul Haque, Khandaker Monir Uddin, Saiful Islam

Banks

Standard Chartered Bangladesh, Islami Bank Bangladesh, HSBC Bank Bangladesh, and Brac Bank Ltd Dutch Bangla Bank Ltd (DBBL)

Non-banking financial institutions

Infrastructure Development Company, Investment Corporation of Bangladesh, Bangladesh Infrastructure Finance Fund, and Delta Brac Housing Finance Corporation

Telecommunication

Grameenphone

Engineering firms

Uttara Motors Ltd, Bangladesh Machine Tools Factory, Uttara Automobile Ltd

Food and miscellaneous

Nestle Bangladesh, Olympic Industries, and Pran Dairy

Fuel

Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company, Gas Transmission Company Ltd, and Petromax Refinery Ltd (PRL)

Jute industry

Akij Jute Mills, IR Khan Jute Mills, and Ahyan Jute Mills

Spinning and textile

Coats Bangladesh Ltd, Badsha Textile Mills Ltd, Noman Terry Towel Mills Ltd, Naheed Coomposite Textile Mills Ltd, Ismail Anjuman Ara Fabrics Limited, Premier 1888 ltd and Naheed Cotton Mills Ltd

Drug and chemical

Unilever Bangladesh Ltd, Square Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Incepta Pharmaceuticals Ltd, and Renata Ltd

Print and electronic media

Mediastar Limited, East West Media Group Ltd, Transcraft Ltd, and Somoy Media Ltd

Real estate

Reb-RC (Private) Limited, Bay Developments Ltd, and Rizvi Construction Ltd

Readymade garment

Youngone Hi-Tech Sportswear Ind. Limited, Zaber and Zubair Fabrics Limited, Rifat Garments Ltd, Universal Jeans Ltd, GMS Composite Knitting Ind Ltd, and Ha-meem Denim Ltd

Leather industry

Bata Shoe Company (Bangladesh), Apex Footwear Ltd, and Lalmai Footwear Ltd

Others (organisation)

British American Tobacco Bangladesh Ltd, American Life Insurance Co. Ltd, Sadharan Bima Corporation, and Power Grid Company of Bangladesh Limited, SN Corporation, Md Jamil Ikbal, ASBS, and Messrs Saleh Ahmed

Local authorities

Bangladesh Bridge Authority and Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board

Individual association

Asa, Sena Kalyan Sangstha head office

Others

Buro Bangladesh, Rafiq Construction Co. (Private) Limited, RK Power PTE Limited, Center for Development Innovation and Practices