Hajj travel expenses increase by Tk59k

Hajj expenses have increased by Tk59,000, said State Minister for religious affairs ministry Md Faridul Haque Khan.

Package-1 of Hajj travels will be Tk586,340 and Package-2 will be Tk521,150.

The state minister also informed that to take part in Hajj this year the pilgrims have to pay the money within 30 May, reports Somoy News.

This year, a total of 57,856 pilgrims will be able to perform Hajj from Bangladesh.

Earlier, Saudi Arabia raised the number of Hajj pilgrims from inside and outside the kingdom to one million in 2022, authorities announced in a statement on 9 April.

Hajj is open to those who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and are under the age of 65, added the statement.

Pilgrims travelling from abroad will also need to have a negative PCR test taken no more than 72 hours before their departure to Saudi Arabia.