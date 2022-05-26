Hajj travel expenses increase by Tk59k

Bangladesh

TBS Report
26 May, 2022, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 26 May, 2022, 03:10 pm

Related News

Hajj travel expenses increase by Tk59k

TBS Report
26 May, 2022, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 26 May, 2022, 03:10 pm
Photo: BSS/AFP
Photo: BSS/AFP

Hajj expenses have increased by Tk59,000, said State Minister for religious affairs ministry Md Faridul Haque Khan.

Package-1 of Hajj travels will be Tk586,340 and Package-2 will be Tk521,150.

The state minister also informed that to take part in Hajj this year the pilgrims have to pay the money within 30 May, reports Somoy News.

This year, a total of 57,856 pilgrims will be able to perform Hajj from Bangladesh.

Earlier, Saudi Arabia raised the number of Hajj pilgrims from inside and outside the kingdom to one million in 2022, authorities announced in a statement on 9 April.

Hajj is open to those who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and are under the age of 65, added the statement.

Pilgrims travelling from abroad will also need to have a negative PCR test taken no more than 72 hours before their departure to Saudi Arabia.

Top News

Hajj / Hajj Management / Ministry of Religious Affairs

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Should Belayets be allowed to return to school at 55?

4h | Pursuit
Impact Hub Dhaka is designed to cater to connectivity, offering lots of communal areas where you can chat over coffee, watch a webinar as a group or even host events. Photo: Courtesy

Inside Impact Hub: The surprising benefits of working in a co-working space

5h | Pursuit
Pacific Jeans uses sustainable technology in washing and finishing, and now has the facility to wash with zero water. Photo: Courtesy

How big dreams and smart investment made Pacific Jeans a denim exporting giant 

6h | Panorama
Psycure has received various awards for their extraordinary contributions to promoting Sustainable Development Goals. Photo: Courtesy

Psycure: Meet the organisation serving the underserved university students (and beyond) with mental healthcare 

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why is Thanda Garam's juice so popular?

Why is Thanda Garam's juice so popular?

4h | Videos
Tea tales at TSC

Tea tales at TSC

5h | Videos
What journalism students want to know

What journalism students want to know

6h | Videos
Where the people have more weapons than military

Where the people have more weapons than military

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge
Bangladesh

Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge

2
Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi
Bangladesh

Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi

3
BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies
Stocks

BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies

4
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Misfit Technologies: A Singaporean startup rooted firmly in Bangladesh

5
Illustration: TBS
Banking

Let taka slide

6
Photo: Collected
Industry

Spanish recycled cotton producer opens new facility in Bangladesh