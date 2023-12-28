Hajj registration deadline extended again till 18 Jan

Bangladesh

UNB
28 December, 2023, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 28 December, 2023, 06:06 pm

Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
The government has again extended the hajj registration deadline for 2024 to 18 January in a bid to avoid last time hassle.
 
The Ministry of Religious Affairs issued a notice signed by Public Relations Officer Asif Ahmed on Thursday.
 
According to the notice, those who want to perform Hajj, have to deposit Tk2.05 lakh for primary registration and the rest need to be deposited by 29 FebrFebruary for final registration.
 
The server for the registration will automatically be stopped once the registration quota is finished, it added.
 
If any aspiring devotee fails to perform hajj then the money deposited for registration purposes will not be returned.
 
Hajj-2024 will be held on 9th day of Zilhaj (16 June) depending on moon sighting.
 
Like this year, a total of 1,27,198 devotees can perform hajj next year and of them, 10,198 can perform hajj under government management while the rest under private management.
 
The government on 2 November announced the Hajj packages for 2024, reducing the cost by Tk92,450.
 
Aspiring pilgrims have to pay Tk5,78,840 under general package, and Tk9,36,320 under special package.
 
The hajj registration process began on 15 November.

