Hajj quota remains unfulfilled even after extending registration deadline nine times

Bangladesh

TBS Report
26 April, 2023, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 26 April, 2023, 06:03 pm

Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Bangladesh has failed to fulfil the hajj quota this year as even after the Ministry of Religious Affairs extended the registration deadline nine times.

Around 6,500 of the total hajj quota still remains unfulfilled as registration ended on Tuesday (25 April), according to the information available in the website of the religious affairs ministry.

Meanwhile, State Minister for Religious Affairs Md Faridul Haque Khan on Wednesday said the first hajj flight will be operated on 21 May.

"The deadline has been extended nine times this year. Still there are some quotas left. We don't have much time now. So even if the quota is not fulfilled, the hajj registration deadline will not be further increased this year," said Faridul Haque at the launching ceremony of "e-Hajj Mobile App" at the Secretariat on Wednesday (26 April).

He said, "There is a global recession due to the Ukraine-Russia war. This economic recession has affected Muslim countries. As a result, the number of pilgrims from Pakistan, Indonesia, Malaysia and India has decreased.

"However, in such a scenario, the number of pilgrims from Bangladesh is better than other countries. When the Hajj is over, you will see how many Hajj quotas other countries have returned."

"As the financial capacity of the people of Bangladesh is good, about 120,000 Hajj pilgrims have made the final registration," he added.

According to the agreement between Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia, a total of 1.27 lakh Bangladeshi nationals will get the opportunity to perform hajj this year.

However, a total of 120,491 Bangladeshis completed registration till Wednesday, according to the information available in the website of the religious affairs ministry.

Of the total, 15,000 people will perform hajj under the government hajj management while 1.12 lakh will perform hajj under the private hajj management.

Hajj / State Minister for Religious Affairs Md Faridul Haque Khan

