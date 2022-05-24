Hajj pilgrims must show Covid-19 vaccine certificate at airport

Hajj pilgrims will have to show health check-up reports and Covid-19 vaccine certificates during immigration at the airport this year.

"Health check-up and vaccination activities started from 23 May," a Religious Affairs Ministry notification said today requesting the pilgrims to take the health check-up reports and Covid-19 vaccine as well as certificate from the nearest healthcare centres.

Besides taking the Covid-19 vaccine, the intending pilgrims have been requested to bring reports of chest X-ray, ECG, blood group, urine-RME and blood sugar from the government hospitals or any private hospital/diagnostic centre approved by the government.

"If all these tests have been done in the last three months, there is no need to take the tests again," the notification said, adding that only previous health examination reports should be presented at the vaccination centre.

"Pilgrims, however, under private management should bring printed copies of e-health profile forms from their respective agencies," it said, adding that along with registration certificates, hajj pilgrims under the government management should bring print copies of e-health profile forms from the nearest registration centres (Islamic Foundation district office, Deputy Commissioner's Office, UDC and Hajj Office, Ashkona).

"The pilgrims can print their e-health profile forms from the website:

https://prp.pilgrimdb.org/web/pilgrimsearch?q= N

They should search by typing their tracking number instead of N (e.g. N.....4)."

The private hajj agencies will provide health check-up and vaccination certificates to the pilgrims under their management with their own user IDs.

The hajj pilgrims under the government management will collect the print copies of health check-up reports and vaccination certificates from the concerned vaccination centres or nearest registration centres (Islamic Foundation district office, Deputy Commissioner's Office, UDC and Hajj Office, Ashkona).

If any pilgrim fails to get the Covid-19 vaccine within the stipulated time, he/she can avail the vaccine and health check-up reports from Ashkona Hajj Camp Medical Center from 25 May.