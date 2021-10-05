Hajj management in 2022 to be tech-based: State Minister

Muslims pray at the Grand Mosque during the annual Hajj pilgrimage in their holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia August 8, 2019/ Reuters

As Hajj management in 2022 will be technology-based, necessary training will be given to pilgrims and others concerned, said State Minister for Religious Affairs Md Faridul Haque Khan on Tuesday.

"Pilgrims will perform hajj using different apps due to Covid-19 pandemic and currently Umrah activities are being performed by using apps in Saudi Arabia," he said at a programme over Hajj management at the conference room of the ministry.

The junior minister also said that the Saudi government also expressed its firm expectation that the Hajj will be held in 2022 due to improvement in the Covid situation.

Concerned officials, guides, representatives of Hajj agencies and pilgrims will be made aware of technology use in Hajj management and steps will be taken to give them training, he said.