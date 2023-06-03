Hajj flight from Sylhet inaugurated

Biman Bangladesh Airlines has started operating dedicated hajj flights from Sylhet.

The first hajj flight BG3431 from Sylhet Osmani International Airport left for Madina with 346 pilgrims at 11:54am on Saturday. The flight is scheduled to land in Madina at 4:10pm (local time), according to a Biman press release.

This year, Biman will operate five hajj flights on the Sylhet-Jeddah route and one on Sylhet-Madina route, it said.

Representatives of Biman, civil aviation, Haab and Atab and were present at the ceremony marking the inauguration of the hajj flight from Sylhet on Saturday morning.

The guests exchanged greetings with the pilgrims at the holding lounge and took part in the prayers with the pilgrims seeking the well-being of the country and the nation. All concerned thanked the Biman authorities for starting dedicated flights for pilgrims of Sylhet region, said the release.

This year, 1,22,221 Bangladeshis will go to Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj. Of these, Biman will transport 61,111 pilgrims. Biman will operate a total of 162 Hajj flights. Biman's Boeing 777-300ER as well as Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner are being used to transport pilgrims this year. Biman's pre-Hajj flight will end on June 22, 2023, the release said.