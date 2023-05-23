Hajj flight leaves for Madina from Ctg airport with 419 pilgrims

Bangladesh

TBS Report
23 May, 2023, 11:15 am
Last modified: 23 May, 2023, 11:28 am

Related News

Hajj flight leaves for Madina from Ctg airport with 419 pilgrims

TBS Report
23 May, 2023, 11:15 am
Last modified: 23 May, 2023, 11:28 am
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The first Hajj flight of this year from Chattogram's Shah Amanat International Airport left for Madina with 419 passengers today. 

Bangladesh Biman flight BG-3401 left for Medina at 3:50am on Tuesday (23 May). The Hajj flight is scheduled to arrive there at 7:50am local time.

Shah Amanat Airport Director Group Captain Taslim Ahmed said, "This time more than 10,000 people from Chattogram will perform Hajj."

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

According to sources at Chattogram airport, Hajj pilgrims will be taken to Saudi Arabia through 22 dedicated flights of Bangladesh Biman.

Chattogram District Manager of Bangladesh Biman Sajal Barua said that all necessary steps have been taken to to ensure smooth travel of the Hajj pilgrims. 

Top News

hajj pilgrims / Chattogram

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

'Focus on tax evaders': Zero tax payers lament proposed new rule

4h | Panorama
Photo: Maruf Raihan and Plural Works

Mirza Bari village home: A neat archi-type of sustainable design

2h | Habitat
Photo: Collected

Creative decorating hacks and ideas to transform your small bathroom

4h | Habitat
Infographic: TBS

Phoenix: The bicycle that once carried a generation on its back

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why South Korean content is so popular

Why South Korean content is so popular

2h | TBS Entertainment
Ukraine denies Russian claim

Ukraine denies Russian claim

22h | TBS World
Padma Bridge left-bank conservation project again breakdown

Padma Bridge left-bank conservation project again breakdown

23h | TBS Stories
Why 'The Kerala Story' is controversial

Why 'The Kerala Story' is controversial

1d | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Private helicopter service launched in Ctg

2
End of zero tax!
NBR

End of zero tax!

3
Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park
Bangladesh

Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park

4
7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list
Bangladesh

7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list

5
Dhaka Metro Rail. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Transport

Metro rail to run from 8am to 8pm from 21 May

6
Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss
Economy

Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss