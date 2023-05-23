Hajj flight leaves for Madina from Ctg airport with 419 pilgrims

The first Hajj flight of this year from Chattogram's Shah Amanat International Airport left for Madina with 419 passengers today.

Bangladesh Biman flight BG-3401 left for Medina at 3:50am on Tuesday (23 May). The Hajj flight is scheduled to arrive there at 7:50am local time.

Shah Amanat Airport Director Group Captain Taslim Ahmed said, "This time more than 10,000 people from Chattogram will perform Hajj."

Photo: TBS

According to sources at Chattogram airport, Hajj pilgrims will be taken to Saudi Arabia through 22 dedicated flights of Bangladesh Biman.

Chattogram District Manager of Bangladesh Biman Sajal Barua said that all necessary steps have been taken to to ensure smooth travel of the Hajj pilgrims.