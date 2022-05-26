Hajj expenses increase by Tk59k more

A Bangladeshi willing to perform Hajj will have to pay Tk59,000 more for the Hajj packages which were earlier announced by the Ministry of Religious Affairs and the Hajj Agency Association of Bangladesh (HAAB).

During a media briefing at the ministry on Thursday, State Minister for Religious Affairs Faridul Haque Khan said the executive committee on Hajj management raised the amount as Saudi authorities recently informed Bangladesh that the moallem fees and other expenses had been increased.

According to the latest decision, a pilgrim has to pay a minimum of Tk5,22,744 for performing Hajj under private agencies, which is Tk1,68,150 more compared to that in 2020.

Earlier on 12 May, HAAB announced the minimum Hajj package rate at Tk4,63,744 under private management.

The state minister said the Saudi government made a delay in announcing the Hajj package due to the Covid-19 epidemic. As there was no specific cost mentioned, a provisional Hajj package was prepared considering the potential cost.

Under government management, an aspiring Haji, has to pay a minimum of Tk5,21,150 which was earlier Tk4,62,150 (Package-2).

For Package-1, an intended Haji has to pay Tk5,86,340 which was earlier Tk5,27,340, said the state minister.

Besides, every pilgrim would have to pay an additional Tk19,683 for qurbani (sacrificing animals) coupon from the Islamic Development Bank in Saudi Arabia.

"Considering the socio-economic status of the Hajj pilgrims in Bangladesh and the sympathetic attitude of the present government towards the pilgrims, it has been decided to increase the amount by Tk59,000 in both the packages by saving some money from various services," said the state minister.